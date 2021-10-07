Santa Fe police identify early morning shooting victim, suspect in afternoon attack, Oct. 4
“Sadly, the courts will convict this guy, give him a light sentence and he will be out on the streets again in a few months or years and terrorize our community. And it is not democrats or republicans who mete out these weak sentences as the judges are non partisan.” Tom Ribe
“New Mexico is swimming in federal dollars. How about we cash some in and get the feds in here? A third party to break the corruption and nepotism that plagues every nook and cranny of this state. But FIRST, our local officials have to do a basic, firm crackdown on laws that most of us abide by — loitering, panhandling, public squatting, don’t let repeat offenders OUT, drug use and distribution…..people KNOW they can get away with petty-serious crimes in this state.” Margaret Eyler
“We have crime, drug use, homelessness, have COVID all spiraling out of control. The mayor and City Council continue to refuse to pay our fire and police a reasonable salary. We get a fraction of the applicants as before and remain woefully understaffed. The city needs to stop paying our public servants with unreliable GRT and utilize property tax like every other city. It’s ridiculous. The situation is spiraling out of control and the politicians in mansions don’t have to suffer the consequences of their decisions.” Lloyd Dobber
“This is exactly what happens when the police are defunded.” Martin Garcia
“They haven’t been defunded. They are underfunded, just like the teachers and staff protecting students today!” Erin Russell
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.