Median home prices west of St. Francis Drive top $400,000, Oct. 4
“Normal people with a normal income sure can’t afford this. Even in the county it’s too expensive. Not sure why all the rich people want to move here — the whole town has declined greatly over the past 10 years.” Lindsay Champlin Garcia
“People of varying incomes and wealth move here for any number of reasons: family and friends reside nearby, their career path led them here, the landscape is beautiful, the history is interesting, COVID is taken more seriously. It’s a blue state instead of a red state. Other communities are experiencing similar growth challenges. Northern New Mexico is a fine place. I suppose some folks are also moving here because it’s less expensive than living elsewhere.” Jeff Darren Muse
“I live in the county. I grew up near Pojoaque. Bought my house seven years ago, and it has about doubled in price according to Zillow. Not even the county is affordable anymore.” Heather Nordquist
“I have been watching this take place for the past 20-plus years. First the Santa Fe-Taos corridor, then Albuquerque and now Las Cruces. With the pandemic, it hit critical mass. Problem is the elected are thrilled with the greater tax base. No easy answers here.” Cathy Ladee
“So the ‘proposed’ Homewise project of homes, townhouses and condos off South Meadows will be offered at what price? No need to sugarcoat it with 80 percent of this and 20 percent of that. Let our kids be able to raise our grandchildren here by selling homes they can actually afford. Most are single with one income.” Carmella Romero Gurule
