Lujan Grisham quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure, Oct. 5
“Smart and responsible.” Sabine Strohem
“I thought masks work?” Robbie Dotson
“There are many ways the virus travels. A mask stops a lot of stuff but that doesn’t make us immune to the virus. She could’ve touched something and then after touched her nose or mouth even ears.” José Manuel Monge
“Hoping she is negative and appreciate that she takes care of others by quarantining.” Jim Luttjohann
“Be glad you have a caring governor. Texas had 14,000 new cases just this weekend. Our governor pretends the virus doesn’t exist.” Rhonda Patterson
“Praying she remains negative. We need you.” Melinda Velasquez
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.