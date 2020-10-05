Governor urges New Mexicans to ‘double down’ as virus spread worsens, Oct. 1
“Utah has had over 2,000 kids become infected; since school started, six high schools in Salt Lake County alone had to shut down. We’re getting over a thousand cases a day now here in Utah.” Cathie Gallegos Chansamone Costanzo
“Somehow people think that flattening the curve means ending the virus. All it means is extending it out so as to not overwhelm hospitals. The longer the shutdown, the longer we will see more people getting it. Simple as that.” Josh Groseclose
“People aren’t paying attention! They need to get their takeout and go home! Watch a movie, talk to your family, but stay home.” Sheila McCarthy
“Yeah, my kid and I are sick and trying to get tested, and there’s absolutely no place in Santa Fe to be tested this weekend.” Teresa Tindal
“Duped again.” Jeffrey Summers
“You can only hide for so long.” Michelle Chavez-Clark
“We need rapid testing results and testing of all people, even those without symptoms. Why is this not happening, governor? You will never get ahead of this thing without much better testing.” Gail Odom
