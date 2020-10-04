New Mexico public education secretary under fire amid pandemic, Oct. 1
“[Superintendent Dennis] Roch wrote. ‘We are surprised that the Executive has placed such little value in our expertise and practitioner knowledge.’ As a teacher this should not surprise anyone because that is usually the case for superintendents and teachers. It seems all of public education is afflicted with this disease. Each level up the hierarchy dismisses the level below including the legislators. Without unions and collective bargaining agreements employees would be nothing more than pawns to these ‘higher-ups.’ ” Jerry Appel
“Public education in New Mexico: Problem #1: Funding public education from the top down. #2: Too many independent school districts with their own levels of politics. #3: PED under direct control of the governor with no accountability to anyone. #4: Unions who represent their own interests first before students and the public. Make classrooms, students and student outcomes THE priority. … Put the oversight [of schools] back into the hands of the public via a state board of education and superintendent.” Jeff Varela
“One hundred percent correct, Jeff, but it will never happen. The governor, Legislature and teachers’ unions would all have to relinquish their power/control over the schools. Lots of money and ego at stake here.” Lee Difiore
“Ryan Stewart was another ‘terrific’ hire for New Mexico. (Eye-roll) While educators were scrambling over the spring and summer here in New Mexico… Mr. Stewart was hunkered in Philly.” Indrid Cold
