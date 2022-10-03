Ronchetti, Lujan Grisham face off in Round 1, Sept. 30
"The ‘weatherman’ was sharp, tactical, witted and on cue; sorry to say for all of you naysayers (he’s no dummy by the way, in case you hadn’t noticed). On the other hand, the Guvnuh was playing defense the whole time, tossing out Martinez’s name constantly as an excuse. But there again, most voters will pull that button for the status quo: another re-tread politician." Katherine Martinez
"The format of the 'debate' is a major mistake. Allowing one minute to respond and 30 seconds for a rebuttal? All this does is encourage shallow talking points. This is not a debate. How about having a real debate?" Joseph Brownrigg
"After listening to the debate, I got the feeling Ronchetti thinks that all he has to do is wave his magic wand and everything will be better." Luanne Moyer
"... Ronchetti also needs some help from a good PR person. His smirks and shrugs and dismissive facial expressions made him look like a teenager who was just told 'no' by his parents." Susan Dorn
"I simply do not believe Ronchetti is being truthful on the abortion issue, and his call for a state referendum is either pure BS or an attempt to evade taking any position after a political career of being pro-life. The problems of crime and education have been present in New Mexico for generations. I think that every politician who has ever presided over this state shares responsibility and to solely blame our current governor is ridiculous." Russell Scanlon
"Ronchetti's responses were forward looking, and we need that optimism and hope. Lujan Grisham kept talking about what she did (not what she would do), and how her failure to change persistent problems in New Mexico were the fault of the previous governor and not her problem — no need for new ideas. Looking forward to the next debate." Kris Davis