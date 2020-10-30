Toulouse Oliver warns of delayed election results due to high turnout, Oct. 29
"We’ve gotten on night election results for years and years." Travis Dixon
"It’s naive to expect a verified winner on election night during a normal year. Anyone who still expects a winner to be announced this coming Tuesday hasn’t been paying attention." Caleb Jennings
"Why can't early and absentee votes be counted as they come in?" David Martinez
"I'm all for the system getting it right, but hopefully they planned correctly to avoid delays that this doesn't become the new norm. I'm pretty sure there's a lot of folks out of work who wouldn't mind working on this task to help expedite the process." Shawn Chafins
"Let's get it right. If it takes an extra day because of volume and COVID, it takes an extra day. We can be patient." Paul Groh
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.