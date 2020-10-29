Political signs in Santa Fe County vandalized, stolen Oct. 28
“It’s so sad how mean everyone has become to each other. Living in such a divided world is not where I thought I’d be at 63.” Amie Selecman
“I agree with you wholeheartedly.” Virginia Dominguez Chavez
“I agree, it makes me sad that my kids will have to raise their kids with so much hate!” Josh Knight
“We all know who we are voting for — signs won’t make a difference or change my mind.” Jose Valencia
“It’s like a bunch of toddlers — but what do you expect with a toddler-in-chief.” Kathy Meyer
“That’s what happen to my sign yesterday. I took mine off because I don’t want to subject my home to more vandalism.” Monica Calles
“Sad but not surprised.” Joaquín Jiménez
“Our mailbox was sprayed with red paint. And we do have a Biden sign in the yard. My guess, it’s teenagers who are bored.” Dottie Lopez
