Santa Fe lets homeless shelter lease expire as it struggles with pandemic restrictions, Sept. 30
"This shelter needs to move. This location is obviously way too small to accommodate the needs of the homeless." Marsden DeLapp
"Just think of what New Mexico could accomplish if reallocated green energy dollars to permanent housing/therapy/counseling services to the massive number of homeless here." Molly Mix
"This is beyond wild. The city has consistently failed to invest enough resources to provide basic affordable housing supports including remotely enough affordable rentals that provide permanent housing for homeless, and now flippantly imperils this resource of last resort?" Daniel Werwath
"Move it! The residents are sick of this experiment." Frederick Jones
Trump leads all Facebook ad spending in New Mexico, Sept. 29
"He could give me that 380K and I still wouldn't vote for him." Lisa Adkins
"He only lost this state by 4,000 votes four years ago — you won't be [laughing] if he does turn it red." Jeff Henderson
"Clinton received 385,234 votes. Trump received 319,667 votes. That's a difference of 65,567 votes. [Laughing] at your trouble with simple arithmetic." Brian K. Edwards
"ByeDon 2020." Johnny James Gabaldon
