Rehab center proposed near Santa Fe faces opposition, Oct. 24
"This is my backyard and this facility is going to be a small luxury facility if any of the [opponents] took the time to check out the company and see what type of clientele they cater to. I must say that I am hopeful for the job opportunities they will bring to this area, especially in these times where people have lsot their jobs due to the pandemic and unemployment is running out." Jose Lively
"I wish people would see the good in creating this rehab facility instead of fearing for their own safety. These people are not monsters. They are real people who made some wrong choices and now need help. They should not be looked down upon — if anything, they should be lifted up by our prayers. This generation seems to have grown cold. I pray that hearts would be softened and that you would want to be the type of person who helps someone when they've lost their way. Be a bridge to a better future, not a roadblock to someone's success." Sarah Hurtado
"Please pray for the addicted and try not to be selfish. Peace." Leslie Flores
"In a time when the opioid crisis is the 'other' pandemic shoved into the awareness corner, it would seem that any organization trying to bring to our community a treatment center for addictive substance abuse ought to be welcomed. Not without clear understandings, but not based on the myth that such in-client treatment programs represent any risk or hazard to the surrounding community. Neighbors to this site might try a welcoming approach, rather than a knee-jerk NIMBY approach to information gathering and decision making." Bruce Taylor
"Great post, Bruce. That area would be perfect for a center. If folks would take a stance to help people in need, it would be helpful to the community. Don't look down on someone in need unless you are extending your hand." Shawn Chafins
