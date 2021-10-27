New Mexico leaders discuss plans for climate change action, reducing greenhouse gases, Oct. 25
“Here come rolling blackouts like California and Texas because renewables aren’t reliable and can’t be scaled fast enough.” John Puerner
“The dinosaurs have had their day. Including in the below comments. Now is the time to put huge government resources into more clean energy; better battery and hydrogen storage capabilities; and a crackdown on fossil fuel pollution. No more being held hostage by the Russians on natural gas, OPEC on oil or domestic producers who are limiting their production.” John Cook
“Yes, pollution is bad and needs addressing, but this article is more propaganda. Why? No mention of how sun controls the weather and climate. No mention of weakening magnetosphere, no mention of shifting poles, no mention of solar forcing or anything other than CO2, which is … plant food.” Mark Coble
