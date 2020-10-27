Spanish cultural group stands up for heritage, Oct. 24
“It sounds like folks aren’t happy that their attempts to rewrite history to their advantage while being callous to the history of others is being challenged. … Change is always hard, and a full view of history includes more than just that of the dominant/dominating culture.” Hillary Hudson
“The mayor and his henchmen decided that marketing Santa Fe as a place colonized by the Spanish is no longer viable. The new marketing plan, Santa Fe: The Land of the Native American.” Samuel Herrera
“I hope Mr. [Virgil] Vigil and La Union will quickly identify a number of locations within the city limits, assign volunteers to man a signature table or booth at each location at designated time slots, and purchase full-page ads and radio spots to alert the public. They should be sure to require a local ID be presented with the signature. All citizens of Santa Fe should be represented by the Mayor and City Council.” Bill Flesner
“He has alienated and infuriated the Hispanic population in Santa Fe. That is not good for someone who intends on staying long in the City Different. This confrontation with Vigil is just the beginning. There will be many more in the future.” David Romero
“As long as the gringos outvote the plebe, it won’t matter.” Heather Nordquist
