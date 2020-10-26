Santa Fe Catholics celebrate final Mass before in-person services suspended, Oct. 25
“I am thankful for the archbishop taking the necessary measures to protect and keep us safe. We need to be proactive and take care of each other. Sorry that Father Brito at St. Anne’s has issues with the decision, but it’s not his first time going against the grain.” Angel Ortiz
“Why? Everyone at Santa Maria de la Paz follows the rules and goes way beyond in making sure everyone is safe. If we follow the rules that are supposed to be ‘science based’ and we are being stopped from going to Mass on Sunday, then the science is no more than an opinion on a hypothesis. The archbishop owes us more than a message from his office to let us know Masses will be canceled until further notice. We need facts and stats that show what we are doing is wrong.” Joseph Tafoya
“A wise decision, reflecting that the church knows modern science is one of God’s gifts. It is very difficult, because whatever version of transubstantiation you accept, actual Presence is something mysteriously unique. But the idea that God can’t do a work-around is absurd to me as a practicing Catholic.” Emily Hartigan
“ ‘Protection of human life’ — that’s being against abortion, right?” Rosalin Whittet
“A lot of times, it’s used in that context, but it means what it says. The archbishop cited a concern for the protection of human life. He doesn’t want people to die after getting sick at Mass. He’s taking proactive steps to protect people from infection.” Rachel Gorman Martínez-Powers
