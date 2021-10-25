Weddings, horse trainers have to leave Pojoaque Pueblo ranch in a rush, Oct. 22
“I lived next to La Mesita for several years and boarded my horse with Invicta Farms for a few years. While I agree that the 30 or so days notice was extremely short, I defend the Pojoaque Pueblo, especially Gabriel Martinez who was head of special projects for the tribe, as extraordinarily kind, helpful and cooperative when those of us in the neighborhood around La Mesita experienced problems related to the weddings that were being held outside during the summer.” Janet Arrowsmith
“They were given notice that they would have to leave back in August. They cannot pretend it is a shock to leave now at the end of October.” Wendy Marcus
“This is a beautiful piece of land within the traditional boundaries of Pojoaque Pueblo and convenient to Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Española. … It is a valuable piece of property; with the recent acceleration of property values, its value has only gone up. I would be surprised if they used it to grow marijuana.” Devin Bent
“Yes, the property is theirs to do what they need — but where is the professionalism, the compassion or the proper business acumen to do what’s correct and fair for all?” John Clovis
