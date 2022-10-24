E-voices E-voices, Oct. 25, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Democrats, Republicans focus on voter outreach as Election Day approaches, Oct. 22“Get ready for the blue wave folks. It’s coming 11.8.22. A perfect trifecta: House, Senate and MLG. I’d say a 10-point margin, minimum.” Maya Wright“I hope everyone goes out and votes.” B. Rosen“We have had that trifecta for four years, and we have been dead last or near dead last in every positive metric, and you still want more?” Joseph Tafoya Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesEnd of era for Santa Fe Plaza’s famed carnitas cartRio Arriba County man accused of murder in neighbor’s shootingTV station rejects Lujan Grisham's request to pull attack ad from airwavesTaos High School principal: One student dead, six injured in car crashMan accused of robbing bank in Santa FeDirector exits SWAIA amid tax issuesLongtime Santa Fe artist known for many talentsSen. Candelaria resigns; Rep. Maestas hopes to fill termDon't advance a legislator who's married to a lobbyistWife of former Española councilor guilty of 3 counts connected to his mayoral campaign Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside seat Relentless campaigner finally takes office at age 77 Science on the Hill This is not your grandparents’ power grid Building Santa Fe A new voice enters the city's choir on housing Etiquette Rules! It's not just about the fork