Ronchetti leaves KRQE to consider run for governor, Oct. 22
“Isn’t it amazing how all these Republicans suddenly found their voice? When Trump was in office — crickets! Worst President ever and he still has these minions glorifying him and kissing his non existent bone spurs.” Carmela Baca
“MLG has been a disaster. Draconian lock downs that do nothing but ruin small businesses, open borders that have destroyed our land, and flaunting her own rules for her own benefit.” Bill Cass
“Ummm, anyone else think it’s an interesting decision to quit your job ‘before’ making the decision?” Coree Fox
“Gag. He is a great weather forecaster but a pitiful politician who rejects science. Go figure.” Kathy Richkind
“Yes! Great news.” Jolene Moninque Deubel
“Whoever [Republicans] pick, we need to get behind one candidate and push them hard. Juggling around seven candidates for months cannot happen. We need all the time we can get to get the name out there and campaign for them. She can not win this election.” Paul John Gardecki
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.