Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions, Oct. 21
“Note that he’s talking civil unions only. Which is outside his jurisdiction.” Loretta Miles Tollefson
“This is so awesome. Everyone deserves the same opportunities and equality regardless of who they love.” Laura Baker
“Yes but this isn’t it. This simply says that two people have a right to form a contract and it should be valid.” Susan Dorn
“Love is love is love.” Jennifer Spivey
“Why not just support marriage equality?” Roberto Capocchi
“He gets that people have a right to family. He obviously doesn’t think he’s the one ‘to judge’ personal sexual orientation, but he supports family connections and live. I only wish more of my fellow Catholics were so sane and compassionate.” Emily Hartigan
