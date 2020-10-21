Governor announces new rules for businesses coming Friday, Oct. 20
“We can’t go on with case numbers this high on a daily basis with our rate of hospitalizations climbing right along with it. Obviously something has to be done. The governor clearly recognizes the need to preserve businesses which is why she’s trying a targeted solution. Maybe it will help. What would help the most is for ordinary New Mexico citizens to start acting responsibly. All these no masks big home gatherings need to end period. They are stupid, and selfish and are stopping us from conquering this thing.” Amy Earle
“You have effectively killed inside eating. I have no intentions of letting you track me for any purpose. 25 percent is a joke. With that amount of business they won’t be able to pay their bills, rent or staff.” Pam Walker
“Glad the state is taking precautions to ensure the health of its citizens and visitors. You really don’t want to be like the Midwest right now. Trust me.” Susan Rankert
“If a patron refuses to give contact information, are they refused service?” David Martinez
