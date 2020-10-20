Police: Santa Fe man arrested after pointing firearm at teen delivering food, Oct. 19
"Good thing that we have the NRA and the GOP to protect his 2A rights." Johnny James Gabaldon
"This is scary! Overreacting!" Pat Kleinschmidt
"Boys with their toys were not foremost on the minds of the founding fathers when they wrote the Second Amendment." Lynn Eubank
"Watching too much Trump is hazardous to human health." Renaldo Benally
Law enforcement supporters rally at New Mexico Capitol, Oct. 17
"After the events that took place on the Plaza just recently, with officers being assaulted and killed in our country, our politicians should be supporting and funding or police departments more than ever!!! Egolf and his colleagues should be looking and comparing stats so that they can learn something. Not only locally but nationally too." John Martinez
"The fact that the officer speaking thought it was acceptable to push a traffic offender hard enough to fall and crack his head exemplifies the lack of training and professionalism." Arelene D. Kock
"Reform does not mean, not support, it only means they want police to treat All fairly, not just some people, and profile others." Jessea Marie
"How do people expect reform if they people are calling/demanding for police departments to be defunded?" Isa Tapia
