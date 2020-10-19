Nine members of UNM football program test positive for COVID-19, Oct. 15
“Maybe this is a good opportunity for the University to examine just how much it needs this program.” Loretta Miles Tollefson
“Shut it down permanently! It’s a massive albatross for the university.” Mona Mangham
“They need to stop charging students to fund this program, especially this year.” Pablo Lapahie-Paz
“No surprise.” Kay van Oort
“How many are actually sick? What are the levels of sickness?” Jerry Vasilik
New Mexico again breaks case record; governor warns ‘health risks are extreme,’ Oct. 15
“Livelihoods lost and other health issues rise while COVID cases increase is inevitable. What a pointless waste of people’s lives.” Kyle Rigsby
“If only we lived in a nation with near-limitless resources and the vast majority of the world’s wealth, then maybe our tax dollars could go to helping people. If only.” John B. Simms
“Either shut it down or don’t. This back and forth about what is allowed and what’s not is ridiculous. It’s not helping. This is OK but no, you can’t do that. Makes no sense.” Bobbi Nez
“The lockdown worked. The question is what changed between then and now. The big things are compliance with masks and distancing, and eating in restaurants.” Evan Kay
