Legislators eye surtax hike for health care insurance providers, Sept. 29
“Another Democrat wanting to help the working poor. Such an outrage. If insurance companies pass the surtax to consumers you might consider their huge profits and be irritated with them rather than with a bill that would relieve working families of the surtax and also reduce their existing premiums with the proceeds.” John Cook
“More taxes on the working poor — politicians don’t know another way but raise taxes. Time to vote them out. Why not go back to the budget when we had no oil boom revenues?” Donato Velasco
“If our governor would open up the state it would help. Instead you want to to tax tax and hurt already hurting people.” Sami White
“I say prison time for those lawmakers.” Steve Harbour
Interfaith Community Shelter lease up for renewal, Sept. 29
“I recently received a serious death threat from one of the ‘guests’ at the shelter. When I called the police, they never showed up. A few years ago two people from the shelter stole my work truck, got in a car chase with the state police and wrecked my truck. This shelter in its current location is a threat to the health, safety and security of the neighbors. The shelter is a public nuisance and needs to move to a place with a buffer zone around it in instead of putting that burden on citizens.” Marsden DeLapp
“It’s funny how it talks about 60 emails sent about renewing the lease. I’ve sent [Councilor Signe Lindell] 10 emails about moving the facility. It’s a public nuisance.” Frederick Jones
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.