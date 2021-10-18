PNM meter readers come to the rescue during emergencies, Oct. 16
“And guess what? With 5G as proposed and the so-called internet of things, this important function and service will disappear as these same individuals will be let go and no longer be needed. Isn’t technology wonderful?” Joseph Hempfling
“Utilities workers, postal delivery employees, solid waste collectors, city meal delivery folks and many others we see on a daily basis are the unsung heroes of our neighborhoods. They are usually so friendly, are out in ANY weather, and always seem to be looking out for the neighborhoods that they serve.” Larry Mirabal
“They are great guys. Our meter reader walked up just as our neighbor was knocked unconscious. … He was bleeding from his head. My husband was with him and asked the reader to call 911. He did so and even called his wife who was not home at the time. She was listed in his reader machine. … Thank you.” Pamela Granata
“Our neighborly hero.” Victoria Valdez
“A good guy!” Jackie DeBrown
“Thanks, a front-line responder.” Steve Harbour
