New Mexico sees record number of coronavirus cases for third day in a row, Oct. 16
“Don’t you love all the experts commenting here to tell us why the numbers are wrong? They breathlessly tell us HOW numbers are being counted and how wrong it all is. Unless you work in public health why don’t you all sit down and shut your ignorant mouths? Seriously sick of all these lunatics and their idiotic conspiracy theories. Truth and facts will always exist no matter what kind of alternate reality you all want to believe in.” Joni Fay Hill
“The numbers are wrong.” Judith Williams
“The disinformation people are spitting out is really sad. Where are people even getting this?” Alex Quezada
“I am so scared. I will hide in my closet.” Nancy Boal
“Hospitalizations are nowhere near the peak of last spring. Deaths are unfortunate but not accelerating. The healthcare system is not under pressure. Let’s be diligent but not panic.” Max Robson
