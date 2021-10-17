New Mexico woman plans ordination to dismay of Catholic hierarchy, Oct. 15
“That’s a particularly pious pose for the camera. Are celebrity, narcissism and spirituality compatible ‘Father’ Ann?” Anita McGinnis
“Has it occurred to anyone that perhaps Madame Tropeano has received this call to the priesthood from a higher power in order to actually reform Catholicism and accept the reality that women are the equal of men? From some of the comments, a lot of people think they can read God’s mind.” Khal Spencer
“There are validly ordained women in the former Czechoslovakia and other inevitable cracks in the blasphemy of all-male priesthood. In the end, the Mystery of Love is stronger than these Byzantine paths. Women are icons of Christ. All the fear and insecurity in the world can’t overcome G-d’s love for all, as in Christ, there is no male of female.” Emily Hartigan
“Perhaps the good Roman Catholic Crime Syndicate (aka Church) should have accepted these widespread ordinations years ago. It might not be in the position it is in today with all the male predator priests causing its well-deserved bankruptcy.” Raymond McQueen
“Excommunicated after the ordination? She obviously has no regard for the Holy Eucharist because once she’s excommunicated, she’s not allowed to receive Communion anymore! And after all, that’s what the whole Mass is all about!” Paul Pacheco
