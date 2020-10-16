Spanish cultural group considers effort to recall Webber, Oct. 15
“First off, I don’t blame the Mayor for the destruction of the Obelisk. I blame the vandals who did the deed. ... Where I fault the city administration is in agreeing that the Obelisk should have been removed even before we had a civic conversation.” Khal Spencer
“The Union Protectíva de Santa Fé is not a registered nonprofit or official organization of any kind. Like the Neighborhood Network, they have no accountability, don’t pay taxes, and are not required to have open meetings. With all the recent talk of shadowy anarchist groups changing our city, do we care at all about these unregistered orgs suggesting policy and threatening to remove elected leaders?” Lupe Molina
“Lupe Molina, it may not be registered but it is a community organization in existence for decades comprised of old-family Santa Feans here for four centuries. And [they do] have a say so in preservation of the Spanish culture. If Webber is biased and not in support of Santa Fe’s culture, the organization as a body has every right to take the steps to recall him.” Patricia Ortiz
“While I was growing up in Santa Fe it was inhabited mainly by Native Americans, Hispanics, and Anglos. We were neighbors, friends, and family. We loved and respected each other. We played together, dated, married, and broke bread together. It was not utopia, but it was a wonderful place to live. That was before it became hip for left wing radicals, anarchists, and social justice warriors to hate our culture. We were all proud of our city and its historic landmarks.” Martin Perea
“As bad as the mayor is, our City Council could have picked up this issue. They could have moved it to the front, but chose to let it smolder. For any of them to say otherwise shows their lack of integrity. Any one of them could have taken the initiative to address this, they are all complicit.” Benjamin Martinez
