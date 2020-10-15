Governor announces new health restrictions amid spike in cases, Oct. 13
“[Gov.] Grishy’s restrictions are not working, but it’s not her fault, it’s yours. More punishment to be dealt out to the blameless.” Lee DiFiore
“Actually you’re correct. The fault is ours. We need to stay at home for as many hours as possible every day. We need to limit the number of hours we spend outside of our homes. We need to wear masks whenever we do go out and stay socially distant. We each need to realize that this is a global pandemic and is not a joke, nor is it a fraud or a hoax.” Barry Rabkin
“The uptick in cases is largely among family members and has nothing to do with being outside. So her remedy? Lock people up with their family. Brilliant.” Bill Cass
“Some of the ignorant comments still amaze me. Seriously people, numbers are up in Europe by a third! We were told there would be a spike in transmission and cases in the fall, and we are just getting started. Y’all want to blame someone else. No one thinks there should be any personal responsibility. This comes directly from the playbook of the current occupant of the White House. Stop complaining and take responsibility and understand that this is a new and difficult situation, and the governor is doing the best she can for the good of the state. People in glass houses and all. If you could do better, you would have run for governor and been in that hot seat.” Kim Griego-Kiel
“The science is coming in. Masks make no difference. Oops.” Robert Bartlett
“I believe that the virus transmission rate is spiking, and I appreciate the governor’s efforts to keep all of us safe. The virus hasn’t gone anywhere; it lives among us.” Diana Sainz
