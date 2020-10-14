Caught behind the lines, Oct. 10
“Damian is one of the kindest, most hardworking people I know. This couple spends Thanksgiving morning making breakfast burritos and driving around town passing them out to the homeless. After, they invite family and friends over for a morning run to make sure we keep moving our bodies even on holidays. They feed whoever comes into their home. They teach. We need more people like this in this world. How can we keep this kind of person out of our country?” Tania Martinez
“We also cannot ignore one undeniable fact. That Mr. Herrera knowingly and willingly chose to enter this country illegally. I have always been 100 percent pro-immigration. But I am also 100 percent anti-illegal immigration.” Andrew Lucero
“Sounds like a nice guy. Written laws are to be followed. It’s unfortunate he waited 20 years to address this and to put his wife through [a] difficult situation.” Shawn Chafins
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.