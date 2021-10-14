New Mexico professor against vaccine, mask mandates fired, Oct. 11
“Universities that don’t welcome freedom of choice — of course, a perfect segue to pandemic/lockdown, next up fascism for dummies.” Karyna Swing
“Our freedom of choice is almost gone. Stand up, New Mexico.” Julian Vigil
“He was terminated for not complying with university policy for all faculty, staff and students to vaccinate, or wear a mask and do testing. He readily admitted he violated that policy at his hearing by doing neither.” Trina Witter
“So glad he was terminated!” Helen Sanchez
“His employer made a policy. He didn’t abide. Simple.” Sabine Strohem
“Vaccine mandates by state institutions are not illegal, not according to two separate high court decisions. The ruling in each case made it clear that mandates are legal and enforceable. Your right to choose whether or not to be vaccinated does not trump the public at large’s right to live healthily.” David Gunter
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.