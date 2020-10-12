Activists occupy Santa Fe Plaza in protest of obelisk, Oct. 10
“How is an obelisk holding them back? Perhaps these protesters should put their time and energy into supporting their communities in this time of real need. Don’t need items to topple to do that!” KT Rivera
“Let them stay chained to the obelisk and ignore them. Pray for rain and snow.” Samuel Herrera
“Removing our history, good or bad, is criminal.” Ted Varney
“You know what’s long overdue? You know what’s the right thing to do? ALL the people, not just the indigenous people and their supporters, should protest the mayor, his City Council, the governor, and all the governors and mayors who are continuing the systematic oppression of ALL communities with their lockdown orders for this virus hoax. Look at those two duped obedient dudes sitting up there with their masks on. What a joke.” Tom Hyland
“Just take the thing down. And wear a mask.” Irene Edwards
“The print newspaper has a quote from police Captain Matthew Champlin that isn’t in this online article. I want to give a shout-out to a smart cop. The print article quotes him as saying: ‘Yeah, they climbed up on the obelisk. We don’t necessarily like that, but it is what it is.’ Sensible restraint by the police in situations like this is what we need all over the United States. Bravo to Captain Champlin.” John Cook
“It is telling that [Mayor Alan] Webber only showed up under the cover of darkness. He met with Indigenous leaders 116 days ago in the light of day for press, photos and false promises, but scurries about at 10 p.m. to wring his hands again. The Indigenous people that he made the promises to have tried to reach him since and he has not returned any of their calls. They deserve open dialogue and communication. Webber created this situation and he needs to stand up in daylight and walk his talk. ‘It’s time to stop celebrating conquest’ — Webber’s words, June 17, 2020.” Jennifer Johnson
