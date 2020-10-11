New Mexico governor says threats to her rise in pandemic, Oct. 8
“MLG is doing a good job. Lots of criticism regarding the athletics but she said and has repeatedly said, this is a fluid situation. Things will change last-minute. She’s kept us safe.” Joe Mullins
“So sorry you are being targeted. Very sick people in our midst. I pray for the safety of you and your family. Lots of hate. I personally want to thank you for protecting our state.” Lisa Barela
“Not acceptable. Please weed out anything threatening language on your comments section, or remove it all together. Seems like there are a whole lot of angry people looking for someone to blame for the economy and lack of COVID leadership from the top. You have done an amazing job, governor.” Danae Falliers
“My family and I appreciate all you do to keep our beautiful state safe. I pray for your safety.” Monica Calles
“A lot of people are upset with her right now but there’s no excuse for threatening her. However, what she did to our student athletes yesterday was wrong.” Bobbi Nez
“No public servant should ever be threatened with harm, and neither should people who can’t wear a mask when they have breathing problems. I can understand the requirement when in an indoor, public space; but what about while exercising OUTDOORS where social distancing is maintained?” Nan Stephens Karuzich
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.