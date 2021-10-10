Lawmakers look to teacher-prep programs amid high vacancies, Oct. 7
“As a student raised in these public schools, I can tell you this is largely due to the lack of funding and continuing investment in teachers. We are military and currently stationed in Nebraska where our public schools flourish. New Mexico is light years behind the game on this. It needs to change.” Audri Marie Roybal-Saylors
“I went to school in Nebraska, and I can tell you the standards there are very high in all aspects of education. In fact, the entire culture is different.” Renae Moreschini
“Treat educators like they are expendable cogs in a profit driven machine as this country has done since NCLB days, throw in rampant school shootings and poof! The current shortage of personnel was assured.” Priscilla Shannon Gutierrez
“Full disclosure, I am a retired Texas and New Mexico educator. Yes, teacher vacancies are growing in all states, not just New Mexico. With the national economy being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of citizens are deciding not to return to in-person work for various reasons, but mostly health risks. Until all school-age children can be vaccinated, teacher recruiting programs will face strong headwinds.” Jerry Appel
“Teachers are sick of all nonsense. They get the blame no matter what they do. Enough is enough.” Jacque McFarland
“Teaching is a high-risk job.” Jerry Eisenberg
