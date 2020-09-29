Proud Boys in New Mexico deny hate group label, Sept. 28
“So much ignorance and hypocrisy from the left in this undereducated state.” Ingrid Cold
“If all the New Mexican ‘boys’ do is live and breathe prejudice, sit around and smoke some pot and tell fart jokes, then they are well within their constitutional rights, even if an affiliate organization in Portland is behaving badly. As soon as they instigate violence or legal harassment, they cross the line into unlawful conduct. Recall that hate speech is protected by the First Amendment. It is sad, though, that we have to get to this situation. What’s next, Trump Youth? Heck, that would mean I have to get rid of all my light brown shirts.” Khal Spencer
“PBs — just Chris Kyle wannabes … bros, enlist and go [to the] front lines if you got the guts.” Arlene D. Kock
“A fascist by any other name would smell as rancid.” Lupe Molina
“There are extremists who can latch onto any group, tainting it, and giving an opportunity for the media to go after them and paint the organizations with a broad brush. Certainly, there are wackos on the fringe of Black Lives Matter busy committing acts of hate and violence, but SPLC [Southern Poverty Law center] (and this paper, of course) chooses to ignore that.” Emily Koyama
“SPLC is an anti-Christian hate group.” Bill Cass
