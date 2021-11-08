‘A watershed moment’: New Mexicans weigh in on proposed social studies standards, Nov. 6
“Language arts teachers have been broadening reading material for 40 years. I have included First People’s authors and all people of color in my reading materials along with a full representation of traditional British and American authors. The result was lively and critical conversations along with thoughtful written responses. I was quite pleased with the broad range of perspectives on various social, economic and political issues illustrated in literature. Adding the voices of the various groups in this country whose history, land and lives were destroyed as a co-equal part of the social studies curriculum can only help.” Jerry Appel
“From what I have been seeing and hearing, [CRT] is just a method to divide us further in order to change this country, not into a better United States, but into something different altogether. Something that will not be good for any of us, except maybe the ruling elites.” Joan Piwowar
