Tips, video helped police ID 2 suspects in Plaza obelisk case, Nov. 5
"Pennsylvania and Maryland? Seriously? This situation just becomes more and more disgusting. I am really tired of seeing our community influenced by outsiders who are simply vandals. I hope for them to receive no mercy in our legal system. Hopefully more of the vandals are identified by law enforcement." Angel Ortiz
"Out-of-towners? See!" Steve Spraitz
"What? They aren't local indigenous people? I'm shocked." Pete Seitz
"People from OUT of state are allowed to come to OUR home state and vandalize our historical landmarks?" Uriah N Laura Urioste
"Not from Santa Fe." Kathy White
Governor urges residents to avoid gathering as state sees record number of deaths, Nov. 5
"The only gatherings are in grocery stores so we won't starve." Ed Forde
"Get it together, people. Mask up! Stay at home. Stop being selfish." Sheryl Evans
"59 on ventilators — how many ventilators do we have total I wonder?" Tara Eldridge
"It’s not necessarily ventilators, it’s also capacity. I wonder if people think there is an endless number of beds? My father-in-law is currently in an Albuquerque hospital in critical condition with COVID because there were no beds available in Santa Fe and then was in an ER holding for over 48 hours. In rural areas some hospitals don’t have more than 30 beds available, and that’s including the ER." Tiffany Thomas
