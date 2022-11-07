Senator looking to put an end to twice-a-year time adjustments, Nov. 5
"I say it's time to stop messing with the clock. The natural transition from summer to winter and back again plays the tune that we all live with, if we let it. I don't have a preference on which way it goes but I am very much in favor of just letting the seasons do a natural progression." Pete Prince
"Not permanent daylight saving time! Permanent standard time!" Janet Arrowsmith
"Standard time, all year round. It is simple and there is overwhelming evidence it is better for our children and all of our health." Roxanne Darling
"We have the same amount of daylight no matter what the clock reads. We will naturally adapt our activities to the amount of sunlight available. Spring forward / fall back is antiquated. Let’s be done with it." Cynthia Paxton
"I'm enjoying the discussion about what amounts to 'fine tuning' sleep patterns, etc., having lived in Scandinavia for a number of years. You know, Midnight Sun and then, oops, Polar Night. Those Nordic people are pretty healthy, for all that." Donna Gomien
"Extra daylight for summer evenings outdoors is greatly appreciated as much as earlier sunrise in the winter. Don't mess with it. It's just as easy to adjust to as traveling across a time zone." Bill Nibchuck