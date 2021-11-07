Abeyta’s surprise loss shakes up Santa Fe City Council, Nov. 3
“By far, Roman Abeyta was the best candidate for City Council. He is smart, knowledge and skilled in getting things done. Roman started a lot of big projects, and I hope for the sake of the south side that they are completed.” Paul Campos
“District 3 has always been at the bottom of the heap when it comes to voting. People here, for many reasons, just don’t vote. Rather than continue the divisive banging of [Mayor Alan] Webber, what would be the result if we (1) started voting and (2) focused on specific issues — speaking to them and working for them.” Joe Brownrigg
“Abeyta will probably be hired back on Webber’s staff.” Thomas Gonzales
“It’s quite disheartening that there are so many uninformed and/or unconcerned citizens. I thank Abeyta for all the hard, often thankless work that did for his district. I wish [Lee] Garcia success and hope that he can do well for the south side of Santa Fe.” Henry R.
“Congratulations to Mr. Garcia. Hopefully he can bring about change to the City Council and our community.” Angel Ortiz
