Top Democrat says district will be redrawn after GOP win, Nov. 5
"Gerrymandering on either side should be illegal — draw a rectangle and use it to define boundaries, regardless of party enrollment." Jessea Marie
"I generally think gerrymandering is wrong, but until everyone plays by the same rules, it's time." Tanya Rogers Humphreys
"Good, time to play the same game as Republicans." Debra Trammell
"All district line-drawing is political; attempts to rationalize the process through 'nonpartisan' commissions hasn't worked. Chickens coming home to roost." S. Ulrich
"History is written by the winners. Payback's a … well, you know." Stephen Redding
