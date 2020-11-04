Luján edges Ronchetti in U.S. Senate race, Nov. 3
“I’m so glad to be living in a blue state. It’s the only thing keeping me sane at the moment.” Rachael Hemann
“What a total embarrassment for New Mexico.” Rich Rael
“We haven’t had an New Mexico Hispanic U.S. Senator since 1977 — the late Sen Joseph Montoya.” Marlo Martinez
“I actually met Rep. Luján at the New Mexico Centennial dinner in Washington, D.C. He’s not a bad guy. He’s a kooky Lib and shouldn’t be a House Rep., but he’s not a bad guy. I actually liked him.” Keldon McFarland
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.