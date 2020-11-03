Snow days melt away with remote learning options, Oct. 31
“I suggest replacing snow days with mental health days during the pandemic.” Isa Tapia
“That’s a great idea!! Lord knows these kids (and educators) could use it.” Amanda Lewis
“This is so sad. Kids are going through so much right now. The least we can do for them is give them a snow day once in a while.” Kaleigh Serrano
“I would like to know who is supervising all the kids at home? Can one really say that two-parent homes decided one parent would quit their job? What about single-parent households? Anyone tracking who is gone with kids while they are supposed to be online OR while playing in the snow?” Anna Soeiro
“We will have every snow day off that New Mexico weather gives us.” Valerie Daniel Cardenas
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.