Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden, Nov. 26
"The fact that this is news at all is a sad commentary on Donald Trump." Laurie Mitchell Dunn
"He lost fair and square. Be done with it." Roger Miller
"We are anxiously awaiting that moment." Melinda Velasquez
"Trump seems to believe that he has options. You don’t negotiate with a toddler." Amy Watkins
"There is proof of fraud and foreign money tied to the Dominion voting system. Love how the left ignores the law." Sami Trollinger
"It's not up to him." Brian K. Edwards
"Can you IMAGINE the crowd sizes on December 14?" Kate Harrison Lally
"If he doesn’t leave, I volunteer to escort him out of the People's House." Manuel Lopez
"Counting the days." Rachael Hemann
