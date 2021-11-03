Governor’s race in Virginia has page-turning implications, Oct. 31
“So, the same people whose grandparents probably supported segregation, spat on Ruby Bridges, harassed Black people at the Woolworth’s lunch counter, etc., etc., etc., don’t want teachers to teach their children about their great-grandparents supporting segregation, spitting on Ruby Bridges or harassing Black people at the Woolworth’s lunch counter. Makes sense to me.” Russell Scanlon
“There is no ‘fake outrage’ on my part. I am fully outraged that children are being indoctrinated to become racists. … You will NEVER build up one race/ethnicity by tearing another down. It is wrong.” Ruth Ann Peterson
“Sadly, we have lost the middle in this country.” Khal Spencer
Southwest investigates pilot on Albuquerque flight who used ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ phrase, Nov. 1
“It is in the newspaper because it’s an interesting story — so interesting, in fact, that you read it. Also, the pilot was being very unprofessional; his employer has every right to investigate and, possibly, levy a punishment. For my part, I would prefer to have a pilot at the controls who exercises better judgment.” James Birdwell
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.