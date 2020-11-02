GOP poll watchers deemed disruptive in Las Cruces, kicked out, Oct. 30
“Shameful behavior. Undemocratic. We are better than this. Not only do citizens of Doña Ana County have to contend with exposure to COVID-19 when going to the polls, but we have to deal with GOP bullies who want to intimidate voters. If you have been intimidated at NM polling places call 505-796-6544 (OLENM.org).” Cynthia Pelak
“Typical Southern New Mexico GOP politics. Mr. Pearce needs to be a real leader rather than just causing more issues with his rhetoric.” Angel Ortiz
“There are two sides to the story. But after watching and listening to what the head of the GOP has said and done over the past four years, it is difficult for me to believe that anything any Republican has to say can be true.” Richard Irell
“The Republicans’ attempt to hold on to power, despite the fact that they are rapidly becoming an American minority, is disgusting. To add to the insult, Republicans are engaged in a manipulative campaign of lying and other unethical practices.” Charles W. Rodriguez
“It is abundantly clear that New Mexico is part of a nationwide GOP strategy to suppress the vote. Intimidation and disruption have been reported as the Republicans take advantage of the risk and fear brought on by the pandemic. They know, if people vote they lose.” Christian Vanschayk
