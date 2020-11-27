Lujan Grisham signs COVID-19 relief bill, Nov. 25
"Cons: 'The Governor is a tyrant.'
Governor calls in legislature to allocate federal funding through formal legal process.
Cons: 'Governor should have done it sooner without the legislature!'
Some people are never happy." Colton R. Dean
"Thank you, governor, and a big thanks to our state legislators. This is what government is supposed to do." Sheryl Evans
"Best governor ever." Ernest Aguirre
"Her majesty loves to spend the people’s money and give orders." Harry Hart
"Why do they keep skipping over essential workers and the rest of the middle class?' Julie Sanchez
"Maybe because they have actual jobs. So many people are living without basic needs right now. Not by choice." Diana Roembach
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.