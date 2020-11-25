Keep the mask: A vaccine won’t end the U.S. crisis right away, Nov. 24
“This will end. We’ll use the masks in public as long as we need to. But the fear level will definitely go down once we get vaccinated.” Marianne Nathan
“So, this will never end. Stay afraid.” Ed Forde
“Wearing a mask is not living in fear. It’s simply being a considerate human being.” Ashley Hartshorn
“Hope.” Marianita Davey
“Just in time for Biden to get credit.” William Cassara
“How he helps remains to be seen, but I’m guessing he won’t be golfing instead of trying to figure out how to get the pandemic under control.” Emily Withnall
