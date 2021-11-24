Vaccination proof required to attend legislative sessions, Nov. 24
“Goodness. You can’t bring guns to threaten people and now you can’t bring a virus to kill people. We can live with these policies. Literally.” John Cook
‘Gloves are off’ on Pete’s Place, Nov. 24
“If you want to get action on this, moving it to Airport Road is not the answer. The people that live in and around that area do not deserve it. The do-gooders need to threaten to move it to the north-southeast quadrant of the city. Then you will see poop hit the fan. Or better, put it in the do-gooder’s neighborhoods. Let them deal with it.” Joseph Tafoya
“My first thought as I read this article is, why move them to Airport Road? Is it because this is where the locals are now residing? Does the south part of town not matter to the rest of you? We aren’t scum! We want the same as you; we just can’t afford to live in $400,000 to $1 million homes. When some of these individuals try to get help, they go through the detox process only to find there isn’t anywhere else to go because ‘beds’ aren’t available, so they end up back on the streets. … I am sick and tired of people wanting to send ‘their problems’ down Airport Road.” MC Gurule
