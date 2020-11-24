Lack of emergency vet care worries Santa Fe pet owners, Nov. 22
"Smith’s has been outstanding in its desire and flexibility during the pandemic. They have risked and stretched their excellent staff when other offices and clinics were having to shut their doors. They flexed their hours to better accommodate our community and had to choose more difficult ways to care for our pets, sometimes in ways that weren’t convenient for the human. But they stayed open. ... The answer to this problem is complicated. And overworking already overworked and underpaid vets and ancillary staff isn’t the answer. And asking them to volunteer hours? Seriously?" Loretta Davila
"It is unconscionable. How many people are making the decision about driving to Albuquerque every evening? Santa Fe, Los Alamos, Española and points in between with no veterinary emergency services? Dog off leash and hit by a car? Too bad. Spleen ready to burst? Too bad. ... It is a quality of life issue for many people." Deborah Tolar
"Gosh, I would think that of the vets that we do have here in this town, that there could be a pool of volunteers willing to be on call after hours to take some after hours cases — how many can there be?" Katherine Martinez
"Veterinarians have a very stressful job demonstrated by a high suicide rate. They leave vet school with a very high debt burden. My son graduated from CSU vet school with well over $200,000 in debt two and a half years ago. Early in his career he had to euthanize five dogs in one day. Yes, he chose that field for his love of animals, but he also deserves decent compensation." Richard Irell
"I'm reading that the profit motive and consolidation of services under out-of-state management are not always the best solution for community needs." Paul Chadwick
"Sadly, it is supply and demand. Not enough demand, so not financially feasible to keep the ER vet open." Bill Cass
"I'm reading that there is not enough local economy to support the cost of vets — despite the demand." Carlos Vasquez
