Critics say federal order undermines new conservation law, Nov. 21
“The Trump folks did all they could to destroy the Bureau of Land Management and the lands the agency manages on behalf of the American people. [David] Bernhardt is a radical, a person who works for the carbon industry and opposes land protection and protection of wildlife. He encourages industry to pollute.” Tom Ribe
“The lands belong to the people and we want them maintained, preserved, and protected.” Ann Maes
“Sanity returns on Jan. 20.” Craig Meyer
“It’s a source of continual disappointment to read daily stories of how the 45 erodes protecting aesthetic values. His [exit] from public office won’t come too soon. The man is a true menace to all that is decent in this country.” Charles W. Rodriguez
“If any pork barrel, wasteful and obviously corrupt law needed undermining, it is this one.” Mike Johnson
