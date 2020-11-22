UNM men’s, women’s basketball teams relocating to Texas, Nov. 18
“Spending our tax dollars and creating jobs — in another state.” Samuel Herrera
“I am a UNM grad. I love men and women’s basketball and yet, I find this to be nonsensical. Follow the money — the NCAA payoff money is the driver. So UNM is willing to participate in spreading the virus in exchange for the payoff down the road. Another terrible example of how UNM mismanages finances and fails to balance priorities.” Diane Denish
“This sends a bad message in so many ways. Athletics over public health. Athletics over academics. These are state universities flaunting state rules and regulations. It’s time for sports to stop being the dog that wags the tail.” Leonard Winters
“What a ridiculous way to waste taxpayer monies during a time with the state having budget constraints. Many of us Americans including our Governor are trying our best to protect ourselves and our families. Unfortunately, some of us will succumb to this virus due to the self serving and selfishness of others who are too ignorant to see the seriousness of this horrible pandemic. Good luck to us all.” Henry Romero
“I’d rather my tax dollars be spent on students who are studying medicine, biology, and other subjects that will help us end this pandemic and avoid a next one.” Wade Corder
“Georgia O’Keeffe fell in love with wide open spaces at West Texas A&M in 1916 when she chaired its art department — back then it was called West Texas State Normal College. She left Canyon after she came down with symptoms of the 1917-18 … Spanish flu epidemic — no place is ever completely safe.” William Craig
