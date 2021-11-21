Santa Fe school board reluctant to mandate vaccinations for staff, Nov. 18
“I’m an ex-school-boader, so I know the heat of these topics. Still, it’s a total no brainer to me. Parents should control their kids’ vax status, but SFPS should mandate the jab unless there are medical/religion issues. It’s the only way to put the health of the kiddos first. I didn’t always agree with the union, but on this one, they’re right on.” Jarratt Applewhite
“Mandates are effective and the only way to ensure protection. Experience shows that opposition while vociferous quickly resolves into acceptance. The board has a responsibility to act and prevent needless deaths and hospitalizations. Do your job.” Christian Vanschayk
“I also cannot understand why there isn’t a mandate for teacher vaccination. I’m grateful my children are out of school. I think it’s unacceptable for a teacher to not be vaccinated.” Kim Griego-Kiel
“I find it hard to believe that a mandate wasn’t put in place months ago.” Richard Irell
