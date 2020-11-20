Santa Fe hotels are emptying ahead of Thanksgiving as state locks down, Nov. 19
"These lockdowns are crushing local small business owners and their families." Adrian Castro
"And the virus is crushing our hospitals." Carol Bondy
"People will return when COVID-19 pandemic is behind us after people get vaccinated. Santa Fe needed to be this aggressive back in March. We needed the state and the city to put signs in front of every hotel, motel, and inn stating that wearing masks was mandatory when walking outside. It is not a matter of being friendly: it is a matter of not being so idiotic thinking that any person has the 'freedom' to infect any other person." Barry Rabkin
"Wow, 100 people laid off at a single hotel. Thanks, Grishy. We've got to remember this in 2022 when the clown comes up for re-election. She's hoping we won't." Lee DiFore
